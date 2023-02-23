UAE Schools Start Using New Tools to Combat ChaptGPT Cheating

Many students in United Arab Emirates (UAE) have started misusing ChatGPT for their homework. It has created concerns among parents and teachers. They believe AI shouldn’t be used to avoid working hard.

ALSO READ Abu Dhabi Announces New Health Service Especially for Expats

To counter this problem, schools in UAE have started using ZeroGPT, a tool for detecting AI-generated text, and other similar methods. Head of Education Technology at Taleem, Vaughan Pope, stated that prohibiting ChatGPT and other tools isn’t a solution, instead using them responsibly should be the goal.

Vaughan remarked that AI-generated text is very organized, whereas humans write a bit randomly, making it slightly easier to detect. Head Teacher at Repton Abu Dhabi, Steve Lupton, stated that his school is using various tools that detect ChatGPT-generated text.

ALSO READ Newborn Burned Due to Hospital Staff’s Negligence

Repton has also changed its ways of asking questions in assignments, making it difficult for AI to answer. Steve noted that it’s also important to remind students that critical thinking and problem-solving are essential skills for success.