UAE Announces Ramadan Rules and Timings for Schools

Ramadan is set to begin on 23 March in UAE, with the 1st fast lasting over 13 hours. Offices and schools also make some changes during the holy month to make fasting easier for people.

Spring and end-of-term holidays will also coincide with the first 2 weeks of Ramadan. It’ll allow everyone to utilize their time in worship.

ALSO READ Abu Dhabi Announces New Health Service Especially for Expats

To accommodate the needs of fasting students and staff, schools will implement 9 following changes:

Change Description Shorter School Hours Schools will have a maximum of 5 hours a day, starting from 8 AM to 1 PM. Break and lunch times will be shortened. No Swimming Lessons Swimming lessons won’t be held. Physical Education (PE) Lessons Fasting students don’t have to participate in PE lessons. Theoretical Music Lessons Music lessons will focus on theory rather than practice. Curtains Around Canteen The school canteen will be covered with curtains to ensure that fasting students don’t see someone eating. Shaded Areas for Parents Parents will be provided with shaded areas or spare rooms where they can wait. Indoor Spaces for Fasting Air-conditioned (AC) spaces will be provided for fasting students during break and lunch times. Gentler Schooling The school pace will be gentler, focusing on the Holy Quran and practicing charitable acts. No Exams and Few Assignments Schools usually don’t schedule internal exams or assessments during Ramadan. Ongoing assessments will continue, but the frequency may reduce.

ALSO READ UAE Schools Start Using New Tools to Combat ChaptGPT Cheating

According to Khaleej Times, the Principal of Uptown International School, Rob Commons, stated that the spring break will be from 25 March to 9 April. For the first 2-3 days of Ramadan, students will enjoy reduced timings, followed by 2 weeks of holidays.