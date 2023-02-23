Lahore and Rawalpindi PSL Matches Likely to be Shifted to Karachi As Punjab Govt Demands Rs. 500 Million

According to media reports, The PCB is set to shift the PSL 8 matches scheduled to be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi to Karachi after Punjab government demanded a whopping amount for the management of the event.

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League was initially planned to be played across four venues including Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

While five matches have been played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, the Punjab leg of the league is yet to begin. However, the fans of Rawalpindi and Lahore are likely to miss out on the action as the PCB might shift the venues from the cities of Punjab to Karachi for the remaining matches.

The decision is expected to be made in the light of the high cost of staging the league in Punjab as the government has demanded Rs. 50 crore for the organization of the matches. According to the reports, the PCB has already paid 5 crore rupees in terms of food expenses but the Punjab government has also asked for the immediate payment of the remaining 45 crore rupees for security and lighting.

The massive amount will be deducted from the profits of the franchises due to which the PCB has called an urgent meeting with the franchises. It is expected that the PCB and franchises will unanimously decide to move the remaining matches to Karachi, in order to save the amount demanded by the Punjab government.