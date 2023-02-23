Newborn Burned Due to Hospital Staff’s Negligence

The Basic Health Unit (BHU) Hospital in Jhelum’s paramedic staff’s incompetence resulted in a newborn baby girl suffering major burn wounds on Wednesday.

According to reports, the infant was placed on a warmer immediately after birth but was not removed from it. As a result, the newborn suffered serious burns.

ALSO READ Customs Officers Found Helping Smuggle Expensive iPhones

The baby was then sent to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in critical condition. The hospital management suspended a Lady Health Visitor (LHV) and two midwives who had been working in the labor room at the time of the occurrence in reaction to the incident.

According to reports, the baby’s body was scorched because the warmer’s temperature was too high.

The Jhelum health department spokesperson reported that the district health authority’s CEO, Dr. Mian Mazhar, has suspended all employees appointed in the labor room, including LHV Nadia, and the two midwives, Farzana, and Samia.

CEO of the health authority noted that under the Pediatric Regulations, action would be taken against the irresponsible employees, and their service will be terminated. This tragedy stresses the need for neonatal care and attention, as well as the necessity for accountability in situations of carelessness.