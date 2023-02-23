Zong 4G Bags ‘Leader of Digital Transformation’ Award at ITCN

Zong has been honored with the prestigious title of ‘Leader of Digital Transformation’ at the International Information Technology and Communication Exhibition (ITCN) in Islamabad.

This recognition emphasizes the company’s efforts to harness cutting-edge technology for the empowerment of businesses and consumers across Pakistan.

In recent years, Zong 4G has launched several innovative products and services, such as 4G internet, 5G testing, and Internet of Things (IoT), which have contributed immensely to the digital ecosystem in Pakistan.

The award was presented by the Honorable Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Mr. Syed Amin Ul Haque, to Mr. Wang Hua, the CEO of Zong 4G, in recognition of the company’s remarkable strides in digital transformation in Pakistan.

The event, which is one of the largest technology exhibitions in Pakistan, saw the participation of key players in the information and communication technology sector, highlighting the significance of technology in driving economic growth and development.

Mr. Syed Amin ul Haque, Federal Minister (IT & Telecommunication), and other high-profile delegations also lauded Zong’s display of innovative and cutting-edge technology for Internet of Things (IoT), its highly diverse portfolio for its corporate customers, and its contribution to the digital ecosystem of Pakistan at the ITCN booth.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Wang Hua expressed his delight at the recognition, saying, “Digitalization is a driving force that is helping to realize high economic growth potential contributing towards Digital Pakistan.”

“It will help in Pakistan’s economic growth by increasing productivity, improving efficiency, bringing innovation, creating new jobs, and increasing access to global markets. It will also lead to the development of innovative solutions and services that can benefit core industries and sectors.”

Zong 4G’s leadership in digital transformation has been widely acknowledged, with the company receiving numerous awards and accolades in recent years.

The company continued success in digital transformation is not only a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation but also to its role in driving Pakistan’s digital agenda.

The company’s recognition as the ‘Leader of Digital Transformation’ at ITCN highlights the company’s commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology for the betterment of businesses and consumers across Pakistan, making it a significant player in driving Pakistan’s digital agenda.