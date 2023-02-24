News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Abu Dhabi to Suspend Traffic on Multiple Roads for 2 Days

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 24, 2023 | 3:03 pm

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced the partial closure of Sheikh Zayed Bridge to ensure its safety. Thousands of motorists use this bridge every day.

Bridge’s Two lanes, going toward Abu Dhabi, will remain closed from Saturday midnight (25 February) to Sunday noon (26 February). Drivers must drive safely and follow traffic laws during the partial closure.

Two right lanes of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street’s outbound direction, between Zayed the First Street and Al Mawkib Street, will also be closed from Saturday midnight (25 February) to 5 AM Monday (27 February).

ITC also told motorists to plan their travel in advance and use other roads during closures to avoid traffic jams. It also clarified that these measures are essential for the motorists’ safety and maintenance of the infrastructure.


