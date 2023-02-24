Abu Dhabi to Suspend Traffic on Multiple Roads for 2 Days

Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has announced the partial closure of Sheikh Zayed Bridge to ensure its safety. Thousands of motorists use this bridge every day.

Bridge’s Two lanes, going toward Abu Dhabi, will remain closed from Saturday midnight (25 February) to Sunday noon (26 February). Drivers must drive safely and follow traffic laws during the partial closure.

إغلاق جزئي على جسر الشيخ زايد – أبــوظبي

من السبت 25 فبراير 2023 إلى الأحد 26 فبراير 2023 pic.twitter.com/NyF6iqTDhC — "ITC" مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) February 23, 2023

Two right lanes of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street’s outbound direction, between Zayed the First Street and Al Mawkib Street, will also be closed from Saturday midnight (25 February) to 5 AM Monday (27 February).

Partial Road Closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street – Abu Dhabi

From Saturday, 25 February 2023 to Monday, 27 February 2023 pic.twitter.com/wJbaeWLQ9c — "ITC" مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) February 23, 2023

ITC also told motorists to plan their travel in advance and use other roads during closures to avoid traffic jams. It also clarified that these measures are essential for the motorists’ safety and maintenance of the infrastructure.