Dubai Launches Special Program For Expired Visa Holders to Avoid Legal Action

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has announced a 3-day scheme for people who have overstayed in the country.

The initiative aims to provide solutions to those individuals who are facing difficulties due to their expired visas or permits.

The GDRFA stated that the scheme will start from 10 AM to 1 PM, between 25-27 February. It will take place at City Centre Deira, near Centrepoint.

Gdrfadubai is honored to invite you to visit the innovation stand in Deira city center#AHomelandforAll#gdrfadubai pic.twitter.com/F2jYwgZ2qn — GDRFA DUBAI إقامة دبي (@GDRFADUBAI) February 24, 2023

GDRFA’s officials will be present at the venue to guide and assist people in finding a solution to their overstaying issues.

The scheme is part of the GDRFA’s efforts to help people address their status and avoid facing penalties or legal action.

The authority urged all overstaying individuals to take advantage of this opportunity and visit the designated location during the 3-day period.

Lt Colonel Salem bin Ali, Director of the Client Happiness Department of GDRFA, urged people to visit them without any hesitation. Even if people are facing financial issues, solutions will be given to them, he added.

All measures will be taken to ensure the confidentiality and privacy of the applicants. This initiative has been lauded by many people who have been struggling to resolve their visa status issues.