AirBlue to Operate More Flights For Umrah Pilgrims During Ramadan

AirBlue is set to increase flights for Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan. It has announced seven weekly flights, starting from 26 March. The flights will be operated from Lahore, Karachi, Multan, and Islamabad to Jeddah.

With this initiative, the airline hopes to facilitate Umrah pilgrims, providing them with a convenient journey to the holy destination.

Many people who had problems getting plane tickets in the past will be relieved by AirBlue’s decision to increase flights in the holy month.

The airline’s commitment to providing a reliable and efficient travel experience cements its position as a market leader in the aviation industry.

Etihad Airways to Launch Flights for Hajj Pilgrims

Etihad Airways, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, will also launch 10 flights to several cities in Saudi Arabia during this year’s Hajj season in summer.

The airline will increase weekly flights from 54 to 64 to meet the increasing demand for Hajj, likely to fall in the last week of June. It will operate 21 flights each for Jeddah and Riyadh as well as 22 for Dammam.