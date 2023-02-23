UK Companies Switch to Four-Day Work Week After Successful Trial

After the most extensive yet profitable pilot trial of a four-day work week in the UK, 56 of 61 employers, or 92 percent, have elected to keep the policy, with 18 deciding to make it permanent.

As per a British research group called Autonomy, it was the largest study of its type in the world with 2,900 employees from various industries, running from June to December 2022.

Participants worked for an aggregate of 34 hours a week, for four days, with no salary cut. The experiment found that employee well-being and work-life balance increased while productivity remained stable.

Furthermore, statistics revealed that employees were less likely to abandon their positions. Although this trial may be appealing to organizations wanting to recruit and retain talent, other studies show that relatively few other British employers intend to implement a four-day week in the coming years.

Evidence of the policy’s efficacy in keeping employees, on the other hand, might provide a competitive edge for companies struggling to hire workers in the wake of the pandemic and Brexit.