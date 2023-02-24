News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Auto Parts Makers Lash Out at Frequent Car Price Increases

By Waleed Shah | Published Feb 24, 2023 | 2:35 pm
Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) is concerned about the long-term viability of the auto parts industry.

At a convention held on Thursday, the parts makers criticized the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for charging end-users consistently high prices and not passing along their effect proportionally.

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Salman Shah, stated at the event that the government had failed to establish a sustainable industrialization model.

He advised PAPAAM’s leaders to stop seeking support from OEMs and the government. He stated that, instead, parts makers should use technologies and form partnerships to achieve excellence in the production of parts.

Senior Vice Chairman of PAPAAM, Usman Aslam Malik, stated that exporting companies are having trouble supplying goods to international customers due to a lack of raw materials.

He urged the government to make significant modifications to the Automotive Industry Development and Export Plan (AIDEP) 2022-26 by requiring assemblers to export a certain percentage of vehicles and parts.

Through amendments to the AIDEP, he demanded the implementation of deletion programs with monitoring mechanisms.


