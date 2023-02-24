Kia’s Best-Selling Car Gets Even More Expensive

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has increased the prices of its best-selling vehicle, the Kia Sportage. The company hasn’t cited a particular reason for the hike. The US Dollar, albeit at Rs. 261, is now also staying put, which implies that the reason for the hike isn’t currency volatility.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Sportage Alpha 6,556,000 6,650,000 94,000 Sportage FWD 7,111,000 7,350,000 239,000 Sportage AWD 7,716,000 7,900,000 184,000

Recently, Kia increased the prices of the rest of its lineup as well, following a 1% hike in the General Sales Tax (GST) from 17% to 18%. Those price hikes were as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Picanto Manual 3,200,000 3,228,000 28,000 Picanto Automatic 3,400,000 3,430,000 30,000 Stonic EX 4,800,000 4,842,000 42,000 Stonic EX+ 5,250,000 5,295,000 45,000 Sportage Alpha 6,500,000 6,556,000 56,000 Sportage FWD 7,050,000 7,111,000 61,000 Sportage AWD 7,650,000 7,716,000 66,000 Sorento FWD 8,400,000 8,472,000 72,000 Sorent AWD 9,100,000 9,178,000 78,000 Sorento V6 9,100,000 9,178,000 78,000 Grand Carnival 15,000,000 15,129,000 129,000

Since the start of 2023, car prices have risen multi-fold, resulting in a decrease in demand for new cars. The car sales have also gone down due to a decline in production.

Despite that, Lucky Motor Corporation (LMCL) has witnessed a slight increase in sales, with Kia Sportage being its best-seller. According to a recent update from the oft-reliable autojournal.pk, Kia sold 346 units of Sportage, making it the best-selling vehicle in its lineup.

Comparatively, the company sold only 103 Picantos, 129 Stonics, and 96 Sorentos. These figures allowed for a sales bump of 23% Month over Month (MoM).