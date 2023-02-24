Here Are the Benefits of Getting a UAE Residence Visa

Moving to another country, which provides multiple opportunities, has become important in this globalized era. Especially a country that is economically autonomous and offers ways to elevate oneself academically and professionally. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of those countries, giving a high-quality lifestyle with its modern infrastructure, career opportunities, investment options, and business-friendly climate.

Getting a UAE residence visa has plenty of benefits for an individual:

Eligible for a Driving License

One of the biggest difficulties for new UAE residents is obtaining a driving license. Having a residency visa allows one to convert their existing license into an Emirates driving license. Otherwise, one becomes eligible for driving lessons and tests in the UAE.

Government Health Insurance and Services

Health insurance is essential in the UAE, even if it’s not compulsory in all emirates. It can be helpful because medical emergencies and other diseases can be expensive. Having a residence visa, allows one to use government health services at less expense with a health card. For more information, visit Emirates Health Services (EHS) website.

Enrollment in Government and Private Schools

Since 2001, expat students in the UAE have been allowed to attend public schools if they meet certain requirements and pay a fee.

Before enrolling their children, expats should consider several things such as Arabic being the primary language for all subjects. All lessons adhere to the curriculum approved by the Ministry of Education. English serves as a second language for basic grammar and comprehension skills.

After the child’s enrollment in a private school, they’ll ask for the parent’s Emirates ID as one of the necessary documents.

Job and Investment

People with UAE residence visas can work and invest there too. The government has made new categories of residence visas for certain professionals and investors. These visas let people stay in the country for a long time. More details about the visa types can be found on Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) website.

Bank Account and Other Financial Services

Banks in the UAE require expat’s Emirates ID as a primary document to open either a savings or current account. Opening an account is simple if one meets all required conditions.

On the other hand, those without a residence visa can still request a non-resident bank account. However, there may be limitations such as higher minimum salaries, minimum balance requirements, and a lack of chequebook services at some banks.