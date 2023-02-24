Over 50,000 Families Self-Register in Pakistan’s First-Ever Digital Census

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has reported that over 50,000 families have registered on the “self-enumeration portal” in a short span of time.

The bureau launched the portal with the aim to digitize the census process and improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency.

According to Chief Census Commissioner Naeem uz Zafar, the PBS hopes to provide people with a glimmer of hope in an environment characterized by economic challenges and declining living standards through the use of modern technology.

The self-enumeration portal is one of several technological innovations that the PBS has implemented to digitize the census process in Pakistan.

This move brings the country’s census methodology in line with those of other developed nations that use technology to conduct their census.

These nations include the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Iran, Egypt, and Bangladesh, among others.