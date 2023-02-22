Islamabad to Get 200 Electric Public Transport Buses Soon

On Monday, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) approved 13 new feeder bus routes.

It also decided to hire buses from the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) under a government-to-government agreement instead of the private sector. NRTC will operate 200 electric buses on 13 routes. The service is expected to kick off in 90 days.

The launch of electric buses has been on CDA’s agenda for the past few years. The department also began testing these buses in the twin cities last year.

The department issued an open tender for bus consultancy on October 12, 2022. According to the update at that time, the first batch of electric buses was to reach Islamabad by the end of December 2022.

CDA also planned to build three base stations for the buses. It aims to run the electric bus service in the main city as well as the suburban areas of Islamabad.

In light of the latest reports, a tangible follow-up to those plans may be inbound.