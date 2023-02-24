Takaful Bazaar Signs Babar Azam as Brand Ambassador, Partners with Major Takaful Providers

Takaful Bazaar, an upcoming leading Takaful digital platform, has announced its collaboration with the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam. This promising development was celebrated at an exclusive event at Pearl Continental, Karachi.

Babar Azam is known for his exceptional leadership qualities, and he will be representing Takaful Bazaar as their brand ambassador in various marketing and promotional campaigns.

Speaking at the event, Mustafa Rehman and Hassan R. Muhammadi, Co-founders of Takaful Bazaar, said, “We have only one goal which is the provide a financial safety net to the masses in Pakistan. Takaful Bazaar aims to provide a one-stop solution when it comes to takaful. Together with the Takaful industry we will increase the penetration and enhance financial inclusion.”

Dr. Imran Usmani, renowned Shariah scholar and CEO of Usmani & Co, was also present at the event. He emphasized the importance of Takaful in today’s world and applauded Takaful Bazaar’s efforts to make Takaful more accessible.

During the ceremony, Babar Azam expressed his excitement and said, “I am honored to be associated with Takaful Bazaar, which is committed to providing customers with ethical and innovative takaful solutions, and look forward to promoting Takaful Bazaar’s vision.”

Talha Rehmani, CEO of Saya Corporation, said, “It has been a wonderful experience working with Takaful Bazaar and long may it continue. Babar Azam joining hands with a company speaks for itself and emphasizes the belief he has in Takaful Bazaar’s vision for the Pakistani community.”

Takaful Bazaar also signed agreements with major Takaful providers in the country to offer a wide variety of Takaful products through their website and mobile app.

The agreements were signed by Mustafa Rehman, Founder & CEO of Takaful Bazaar, and the leadership of the various Takaful providers. With these partnerships, Takaful Bazaar aims to provide customers with a wider range of Takaful solutions that cater to their specific needs.