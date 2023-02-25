UAE Launches Online Service for Birth and Death Certificates

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in UAE has launched a new online service, allowing Emiratis and expats to get birth and death certificates in just a few clicks on its website.

This initiative will simplify procedures, provide efficient service, and keep accurate records of births and deaths throughout the country. It also allows requesting the re-issuance and replacement of lost certificates.

Mabrouk Ma Yak, a unique service offered by the Ministry, is also now available for newborn Emiratis. It allows the issuance and transfer of birth certificates to the Federal Authority for Identification, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP)

This easy transfer will allow the ICP to issue an ID card and passport for infants. It’ll also add them to the family registry and population registry.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Sector, noted that online services for registering births and deaths are now available. Efforts are also underway to improve them further.

According to Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, Head of the Department of Public Health and Prevention, the new electronic system is crucial since it allows the government to keep track of births and deaths.