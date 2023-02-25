Sharjah’s Massive Discount on Rental Attestation Helped Over 94,000 People

Sharjah recently slashed its rental contract attestation fee by half and extended its deadline to 1 February 2023. The move has benefitted around 94,000 parties.

In 2022, 294,000 leasing contracts were attested, of which 94,000 availed of the 50% discount. Director-General of Sharjah Municipality, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, stated that the initiative shows Sharjah’s efforts in facilitating residents and investors.

Obaid added that Sharjah’s residents can finalize contracts through various platforms, including the website and service centers. He further highlighted that the extension until 1 February applies solely to leasing contracts, expiring before 1 January 2023. It doesn’t apply to contracts expiring on or after this date, and new contracts.

Obaid stated that the verified lease contracts help them monitor the relationship between tenants and landlords. Sharjah Municipality has asked residents to avail of this discount before the deadline.

Roughly 500,000 Traffic Fines Paid Online in Sharjah

Last month, Sharjah Police announced that in 2022, around 491,431 traffic fines were paid online as part of its efforts to promote smart services. These transactions were completed via the websites and apps of Sharjah Police and the Ministry of Interior.