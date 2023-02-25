UHS Launches Reforms in Nursing Education

Following MBBS, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has introduced significant reforms in nursing education. This project entails the development of a new examination question bank for Post RN and BSc nursing examinations.

The university has initiated a faculty training program for this initiative, which began on Friday. This program seeks to provide instructors with effective methodologies and procedures for creating test questions.

ALSO READ FIA Arrests Three Suspects Running Fake Nursing Institute

The UHS Department of Examinations will hold special workshops for this purpose. Each session will include around 30 educators who will learn how to create organized short-essay-type and multiple-choice questions.

Teachers will be trained on how to create questions that cover the complete syllabus, have high subject validity, and can boost test reliability throughout the workshop.

In his remarks to the attendees, UHS Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Ahsan Waheed stressed that nursing is among the most vital disciplines in health sciences, and its standards must not be compromised.

Traditional questions, according to the VC, would no longer be included in nursing examinations. He underlined that the papers would cover the full curriculum and would have excellent subject validity, which would eventually increase exam reliability. He further stated that due to their professional abilities, Pakistani nurses are highly popular in Western and Arab countries.