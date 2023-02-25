FIA Arrests Three Suspects Running Fake Nursing Institute

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended three individuals on Friday for running a bogus educational institution, as per reports.

FIA’s spokesperson confirmed that the regulatory body of the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) had filed a complaint, prompting the agency’s swift action.

The three suspects, identified as Asif Mahmood, Abdul Razzaq, and Amin Khan, were taken into custody.

The culprits had set up several offices across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) affiliated with more than 18 institutes. The FIA alleged that they had issued fraudulent nursing diplomas, degrees, and nursing cards to citizens in both provinces.

The FIA spokesperson further disclosed that the agency had seized fake government seals, color printers, metal dyes, monogram emboss machines, as well as equipment for producing counterfeit degrees and certificates from the suspects’ offices.

A list of institutes recognized by the Pakistan Nursing Council can be found on the Council’s official website.