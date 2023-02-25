FIA Arrests Three Suspects Running Fake Nursing Institute

By Asma Sajid | Published Feb 25, 2023 | 11:14 am

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended three individuals on Friday for running a bogus educational institution, as per reports.

FIA’s spokesperson confirmed that the regulatory body of the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) had filed a complaint, prompting the agency’s swift action.

ALSO READ

The three suspects, identified as Asif Mahmood, Abdul Razzaq, and Amin Khan, were taken into custody.

The culprits had set up several offices across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) affiliated with more than 18 institutes. The FIA alleged that they had issued fraudulent nursing diplomas, degrees, and nursing cards to citizens in both provinces.

ALSO READ

The FIA spokesperson further disclosed that the agency had seized fake government seals, color printers, metal dyes, monogram emboss machines, as well as equipment for producing counterfeit degrees and certificates from the suspects’ offices.

A list of institutes recognized by the Pakistan Nursing Council can be found on the Council’s official website.

lens

Birthday Twins Mathira and Rose Share a Cute Birthday Celebration [Video]
Read more in lens

proproperty

FGEHA Allocates 1,188 Category-I Plots in Park Road Housing Scheme for Employees
Read more in proproperty
close
>