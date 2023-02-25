ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra to Improve Under-Screen Cameras Once Again

Ni Fei, the President of Mobile Devices at Chinese company ZTE, has announced to launch of the Nubia Z50 Ultra featuring a 4th-generation under-display camera.

In a detailed post on Weibo, he noted that the Nubia brand has been involved in the smartphone industry for more than ten years and that the latest Ultra model will incorporate a new solution that has taken six years of development and represents the “pinnacle of nubia technology.”

The Nubia brand is partially owned by ZTE, and its operations in China are controlled by the network equipment and smartphone maker.

Devices with selfie cameras under the screen have been a thing for over two years, starting with the Axon 20, and the Nubia brand got the UD treatment with the launch of the Red Magic 7 Pro gaming device.

The Nubia Z50 Ultra will be the first all-around flagship with the feature, and we are not surprised Ni is betting on the smartphone.

The device itself leaked in schematics posted by Digital Chat Station, and we can see pointy edges of the phone with flat sides. The camera island will be rectangular, with the main shooters being placed on the left-hand side.

The leaked images also indicate the presence of a notification or alert slider with a textured surface. The bottom of the phone will include a speaker grille, a SIM card slot, and a USB-C port, while the top side will feature an IR blaster.

A spy photo of the device also surfaced earlier this week, and we anticipate that an official announcement will be made in the coming month.