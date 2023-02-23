You Can Now Pay for Your Phone’s PTA Approval on Installments

Pakistan’s economic situation is worse than it has ever been. The value of our currency is in shambles and taxes are sky-high, which is why importing a smartphone is ridiculously expensive.

Retail prices are off the charts and having to pay for PTA approvals takes things even further with mid-range phones costing above Rs. 100,000 while flagships go as high as Rs 300,000 and more.

But a new development should make things a bit more feasible for the masses.

Bank Alfalah’s e-marketplace Alfa Mall is now offering installments on PTA approvals, but only for select smartphones. These phones include Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, iPhone 13, and all iPhone 14 series phones.

The total PTA charges on these phones range between Rs. 130,000 to Rs. 190,000, but this can be paid in 3 to 6 months with 0% markup. You only need to choose an installment plan, enter your CNIC number, and also the IMEI code of your phone and you’re done.

Note that it can take up to 3 to 5 working days to complete the PTA approval process. You will also be notified of your approval through a confirmation call from the merchant.