Vivo X Fold 2 May be The First Foldable Featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Last April, Vivo unveiled the X Fold in China featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Now the latest news from trusted tipster Digital Chat Station reports that the Vivo X Fold 2 is set to become the world’s first foldable smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
This could make the X Fold 2 one of the most battery-efficient phones to date since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 brings substantial improvements over its predecessor.
The tipster adds that the X Fold 2 will come equipped with a 4,800 mAh battery – an improvement of 200 mAh and 70 mAh over the X Fold and X Fold Plus, respectively.
The new foldable will feature faster wired charging capability compared to the X Fold and X Fold Plus, with a charging speed of 120W. In comparison, the X Fold has 66W and the X Fold Plus has an 80W charging speed.
Meanwhile, the X Fold+ is another China-exclusive foldable smartphone from Vivo, similar to the X Fold, but with an upgraded SoC, faster-wired charging, and an additional red color option. It remains to be seen if the upcoming X Fold 2 will hit the global market or not.
Vivo’s sister company Oppo has already released its foldables to the international market so there might be a chance that we will finally have some more competition against Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.
Speaking of which, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 duo is expected to break cover in the middle of the year via Samsung’s next major Galaxy Unpacked event. The Z Flip 5 is expected to go beyond its Oppo rival’s (Find N2 Flip) cover screen with an even bigger panel on the outside.