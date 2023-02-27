British Council Announces Fully-Funded Scholarships for Pakistanis in UK’s Universities

The British Council Pakistan has announced its latest initiative to promote gender equality in STEM fields.

The Council has unveiled over 100 scholarships exclusively for women from Asia and the Americas to pursue a Master’s degree in the United Kingdom.

The scholarships will support women scholars interested in pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Out of the 100 scholarships, 48 are reserved for women STEM scholars from Pakistan and other South Asian countries.

The scholarships will be awarded on a merit basis, with no cap on the number of recipients from any particular country.

The British Council Pakistan believes that this move will create new avenues for STEM careers for talented women.

The scholarships will enable selected women to gain exposure to expertise in the UK’s renowned STEM fields.

This, in turn, will help them promote research and innovation in their home country.

The scholarship program is being offered in partnership with 21 universities across the UK.

It will provide scholars with a fully-funded Master’s degree or an Early Academic Fellowship at a UK university. The scholarship covers tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa, health coverage fees, special support for mothers, and English language support.

Furthermore, the scholarship program provides a platform for long-lasting connections with the UK through active engagement in the alumni network.

It also aims to inspire the next generation of women in STEM. In the last cohort, 115 scholars were selected globally, including 15 women scholars from Pakistan.

According to Amir Ramzan, the Country Director of the British Council Pakistan, “The UK has a world-renowned higher education sector that is truly international. These scholarships will enable talented women to take up a life-changing opportunity to develop their careers in their chosen STEM fields and then to harness the experience to make a greater impact for good when they return home.”

The scholarship is open to women with dependents, who will receive extra support.

The deadline for application varies by the university but is between March and May 2023. Students are encouraged to check individual university deadlines.

For more information on eligibility criteria, a full list of participating UK universities, available courses, and university-specific deadlines, applicants can visit British Council’s website.

The British Council Pakistan encourages talented women from across Pakistan to apply for this scholarship at the earliest opportunity.