Dubai Police Arrested 209 Fugitives in The Last 3 Years

Dubai Police arrested 209 fugitives through 653 intelligence tips from 43 countries under its efforts to curtail cross-border crimes in the last 3 years.

Major Rashid Al Mansouri from the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology stated that around 12 tons and 773 kgs of narcotics worth AED 143.39 ($40 million) were also seized during this period.

He disclosed these numbers at the international security cooperation event organized to discuss the agenda for the next World Police Summit in Dubai between 7-9 March.

Dubai Police also collaborated with Canadian authorities to seize 2.5 tons of opium worth over AED 142.5 million ($39). The opium was concealed in 247 shipping pallets across 19 shipping containers.

Major Rashid stressed the importance of consolidating international efforts and enhancing communication networks between law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to tackle organized cross-border crime. This will be a key topic of discussion at the World Police Summit 2023.