Emirates Cancels Multiple Flights to Germany

Emirates, one of the leading airlines in the world, has been forced to cancel flights to/from Dusseldorf, Germany, because of the airport workers’ strike for better pay.

The Dubai-based airline canceled 4 flights today. Two trade unions, Verdi and Komba, initiated the strike.

The following flights have been canceled:

EK055 from Dubai to Dusseldorf.

EK056 from Dusseldorf to Dubai.

EK057 from Dubai to Dusseldorf.

EK058 from Dusseldorf to Dubai.

The airline apologized to passengers for the inconvenience and urged them to contact the airline or their travel agents for alternate arrangements.

The two trade unions in Germany had previously announced a walkout at two major airports, Dusseldorf Airport (DUS) and Cologne/Bonn Airport (CGN).

In recent weeks, a series of strikes have caused disruptions at German airports, including the latest protests at Cologne/Bonn and Dusseldorf. Other airlines have also canceled numerous flights for today.