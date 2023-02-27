Flight Tickets in UAE to Get Expensive During Ramadan

The airfares from United Arab Emirates (UAE) to other countries are expected to rise during Ramadan. Ticket prices to popular destinations such as the United Kingdom (UK), the Philippines, and India have already increased by 10-25%.

According to travel experts, the first two weeks of Ramadan usually experience a slower increase in airfares. However, prices skyrocket in the last two weeks due to Eid-ul-Fitr.

Travel experts anticipate a different trend this year, stating that airfares may see a faster hike in the first half of Ramadan because of spring and end-of-term vacations at schools.

Round-trip economy ticket prices from the UAE to India have already risen from AED 990 to AED 1,316 for travel between 21-30 March, up from AED 935-1,018 last year.

Flights to Manila now cost AED 2,728. Similarly, airfares for the UK, the US, and major European states will also experience a hike. Despite the higher fares, people will travel during Ramadan, as schools will be closed for Spring break.