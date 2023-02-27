Here’s When Ramadan Will Begin This Year

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Ramadan 1444 AH moon is expected to be visible on 22 March this year.

The new moon will be born on March 21 at the crossing conjunction point between 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

As per astronomical criteria, the new moon may be observed on the evening of 22 March 2023, corresponding to the 29th of Shaban, 1444 AH.

As shown by climate data, weather in most areas across the country is expected to be sunny to partly cloudy on the evening of 22 March.

If PMD’s forecast is correct, Ramadan will begin on Thursday, 23 March.

Ramadan-ul-Mubarak is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, often known as the fasting month, in which Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, gossiping, and cursing. It is a time when people are urged to engage in activities like prayers, reciting the holy Quran, and charitable giving.