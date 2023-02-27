Pakistan Celebrates 4th Anniversary of ‘Surprise Day’ With National Fervor

Pakistan is marking the fourth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, a military operation carried out by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in response to a botched airstrike conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Balakot in February 2019.

This operation demonstrated the bravery and capability of the Pakistani armed forces in the face of aggression from its neighbor.

During the operation, the PAF shot down two Indian fighter jets and captured an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later released as a gesture of peace and goodwill.

This successful operation showed the world that Pakistani armed forces will not back down in the face of threats to its sovereignty and will always be ready to defend its country and people.

The PAF’s swift and decisive response to the Indian aggression sent a clear message to the Indian government that Pakistan would not tolerate any violation of its borders or airspace.

The operation’s success demonstrated the capabilities and professionalism of Pakistani armed forces and is a source of pride for the entire nation.

Today, on the fourth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, it is time to remember the bravery of the Pakistani armed forces who put their lives on the line to defend the country.

Let’s not forget about Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was treated with respect and dignity during his captivity, in accordance with international laws and conventions.

Pakistan remains committed to peace and stability in the region, but it will always be prepared to defend itself against any aggression.

As Pakistan celebrates the anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, Pakistani armed forces reaffirm their resolve to protect their country and people and continue working towards a peaceful and prosperous future for all.