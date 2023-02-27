Private Schools Announce an Unexpected Holiday

There appears to be some uncertainty in Karachi over school closures. In response to the assassination of its administrator, one private school organization has called for a strike, whereas another has declined to cooperate.

The All-Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) said on Sunday that schools in Karachi will be closed on Monday (today) to protest the assassination of Khalid Raza, a prominent figure in the private school industry.

Raza was the deputy director of a system of private schools and the vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools.

He was murdered by two gunmen on a motorbike in Karachi on Sunday. The APPSF’s president, Kashif Mirza, requested that the government act quickly and bring the suspects to justice.

However, the All Private Schools Management Association (APSMA) Sindh has announced that all schools would continue to operate as usual.

The Sindh Education Department has also said that no formal decision to close schools has been made, thus, all public schools will remain open.