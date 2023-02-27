This Restaurant in UAE Gives Free Food to Jobless and Visit Visa Holders

A Pakistani restaurant in Sharjah is providing free food to visit visa holders and unemployed people. It has also been serving the poor for free for the last 8 years.

According to Khaleej Times, the owner of the Karachi Star Restaurant, Shahid Asghar Bangash, has invited job seekers, expired visa holders, and tourist visa holders in UAE to his restaurant for a free meal.

He remarked that this service will be given to all needy people irrespective of their nationality. He said that he has hosted people from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Africa. Shahid further added,

They can come to us and just tell us that they’re on a visit visa and don’t have money.

The restaurant doesn’t have any conditions and needy individuals can order anything on the menu, as confirmed by the owner.

Shahid also revealed that they use a code word for such individuals among the restaurant staff to avoid harming their self-respect and prevent others from finding out about their situation.