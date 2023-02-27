UAE Approves Thousands of Plots for Citizens

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 27, 2023 | 6:33 pm

The Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has approved the allocation of 8,500 residential plots for Emiratis at Al Yalayis 5. Located in Dubai, the area is spread over 120 million sq. ft.

The decision hopes to improve the quality of life of Emiratis and increase social stability. Sheikh Mohammed has affirmed his commitment to providing citizens with sufficient living standards and improving their well-being.

This allocation will benefit a significant number of Emiratis and will be a major step toward meeting their housing needs.

This move is part of Sheikh Mohammed’s broader vision for the UAE, including sustainable development, providing citizens with great services, and ensuring their happiness and prosperity.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


