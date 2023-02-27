Shaukat Kahanam Hospital Karachi to be Inaugurated This Year

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister (PM) and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tweeted on Sunday that the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Cancer Hospital in Karachi will be inaugurated by the end of 2023.

تعمیراتی صنعت کو درپیش تمام ترچیلنجز اور کینسر کےآلات کی درآمد میں مشکلات کےباوجود شوکت خانم کراچی، ماشاءاللہ رواں برس کےاواخر میں افتتاح کیلئے تیار ہے۔کراچی کا شوکت خانم میموریل ٹرسٹ جسامت میں لاہور کےاسپتال سے دوگنا اور سرطان کی(تشخیص و علاج)کےجدید ترین آلات سےمُزیّن ہوگا۔ pic.twitter.com/QrRJKQDYcj — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 26, 2023

In the tweet, Khan provided photographs of the construction site and noted that, despite construction industry hurdles and difficulties in acquiring cancer equipment, the hospital is still on track to be operational by the end of the year.

ALSO READ IJP Road Will be Ready for Traffic Next Month: CDA Chairman

The SKMT in Karachi will be double the size of the SKMT in Lahore and will incorporate cutting-edge cancer diagnostic and treatment equipment.

It is noteworthy that Khan launched the hospital project, which is situated in Karachi’s Defense Housing Authority (DHA) City, in 2016. The DHA management had assigned 20 acres of land in the center of the city for its establishment. The project was initially estimated to cost Rs. 4.5 billion.

ALSO READ Punjab Police Gifts Houses to Families of Martyrs and Ghazis

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, named after Khan’s mother, who died of cancer in 1985, has developed a number of hospitals, labs, and research facilities around Pakistan since its conception in 1994.