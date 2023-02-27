Shaukat Kahanam Hospital Karachi to be Inaugurated This Year

By Asma Sajid | Published Feb 27, 2023 | 5:17 pm

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister (PM) and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tweeted on Sunday that the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Cancer Hospital in Karachi will be inaugurated by the end of 2023.

In the tweet, Khan provided photographs of the construction site and noted that, despite construction industry hurdles and difficulties in acquiring cancer equipment, the hospital is still on track to be operational by the end of the year.

The SKMT in Karachi will be double the size of the SKMT in Lahore and will incorporate cutting-edge cancer diagnostic and treatment equipment.

It is noteworthy that Khan launched the hospital project, which is situated in Karachi’s Defense Housing Authority (DHA) City, in 2016. The DHA management had assigned 20 acres of land in the center of the city for its establishment. The project was initially estimated to cost Rs. 4.5 billion.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, named after Khan’s mother, who died of cancer in 1985, has developed a number of hospitals, labs, and research facilities around Pakistan since its conception in 1994.

