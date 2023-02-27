UBL Funds and RIZQ Partner to Drive Financial Wellness in Pakistan

UBL Funds and RIZQ have joined hands to drive financial wellness in Pakistan. The partnership aims to empower salaried professionals and freelancers to save smartly amid rising inflation.

RIZQ is a financial wellness app that offers a wide range of products and services, providing enhanced access to financial planning and security for salaried professionals and freelancers.

Features include daily profits, goal-based savings, committees, loans, smart payments, intelligent budgeting, tailored health insurance plans, and much more.

Designed to boost the financial ecosystem, RIZQ acts as a ‘financial passport’ for its users by offering 1-tap access to financial services from licensed financial institutions.

The Savings Wallet, powered by UBL Funds, will play a key role in improving the penetration of mutual funds in the retail segment, which currently sits at less than 1%.

Users can earn daily profits on their savings with the option of anytime withdrawals.

“Career wellness and financial wellness go hand-in-hand. Our company continues to drive innovation and meet the changing needs of today’s market,” shared S. H. Kazi, CEO of RIZQ and Rozee.pk.

UBL Fund Managers Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of UBL Bank Limited, is one of the leading asset management, pension funds management, and investment advisory companies, managing more than Rs.150 billion (at end of Jan’2023, ~USD 566 million) in both conventional and Shariah-compliant funds/plans (excluding Advisory mandates).

Al-Ameen Funds is the Shariah-compliant funds range under the supervision of the Shariah Advisory Council comprising Mufti Mohammed Najeeb Khan and Mufti Mohammad Hassaan Kaleem.

UBL Funds was Pakistan’s first AMC to have Global Investment Performance Standards (of CFA Institute) compliant status in 2010 and also the first to launch a CPPI Fund based on internationally renowned methodology.

The following year in 2011, it went international and launched UBL Fund Managers in the Middle East.

In 2017, it was assigned the ‘AM1’ rating by VIS, the highest Management Quality rating for an Asset Manager in Pakistan, and has been maintained since then.

UBL Funds’ mission is focused on superior returns, excellent customer service, and need-based products with the highest ethical and professional standards.

Nearing the completion of its beta testing phase, RIZQ is currently available on both the Play Store and App Store.

To learn more, click here.