Dubai Airport Issues New List of Banned and Allowed Items

The world’s busiest airport, Dubai International Airport (DXB), issued a reminder to passengers, stating that spare batteries or power banks mustn’t be carried inside their checked-in luggage due to safety hazards.
On Twitter, DXB urged travelers to pack these items in their carry-on luggage. DXB emphasized on its website that security checks are crucial for ensuring everyone’s safety during air travel.
We urge passengers travelling through #DXB to not carry any spare batteries or power banks in their checked-in baggage as these are a safety hazard and are prohibited. It is advised that you pack these in your hand luggage instead.
— DXB (@DXB) February 27, 2023
According to the guidelines set by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, the following is a table showing permitted and banned items during air travel:
|Items
|Carry-on
|Checked-in
|Conditions
|Baggage with installed lithium batteries
|Yes
|Yes
|Batteries mustn’t have over 0.3 g lithium metal or lithium-ion must not exceed 2.7 Watt-hour (Wh). Removed batteries must be carried in the cabin if baggage is to be checked in.
|Gas cylinders for mechanical limbs
|Yes
|Yes
|Non-flammable and non-toxic. Same-sized spare cylinders are allowed.
|Hair styling equipment with hydrocarbon gas cartridge
|Yes
|Yes
|1 cartridge per person. Packed in safety cover. Spare gas cartridges aren’t allowed.
|Lithium Batteries
|Yes
|Yes
|The lithium-metal batteries must have a minimum of 2g lithium metal content, while lithium-ion batteries must’ve a Watt-hour rating not exceeding 100 Wh. All devices in checked baggage should be turned off.
|Lithium battery-powered electronic devices
|Yes
|Yes
|Must be between 100-160 Wh. Devices in checked baggage must be completely switched off.
|Non-radioactive medicinal or toiletry articles (including aerosols)
|Yes
|Yes
|No other hazardous substances.
|Oxygen or air, gaseous, cylinders
|Yes
|Yes
|Mustn’t be over 5 kg. Liquid oxygen systems are prohibited.
|Batteries (spare or loose)
|Yes
|No
|Maximum lithium metal content mustn’t be over 2g with a maximum 100Wh. 20 spare batteries are allowed per person. Non-spillable batteries can’t be over 12V and 100Wh. 2 spare batteries are allowed per person.
|Fuel cells
|Yes
|No
|Fuel cells must be contained in the device it is powering.
|E-cigarettes
|Yes
|No
|E-cigarettes must be protected to prevent accidental activation. Smoking is prohibited inside a plane.
|Mobility Aids (lithium-ion batteries)
|Yes
|No
|–
|Mobility Aids (non-spillable wet batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries, or dry batteries)
|No
|Yes
|–
|Battery-powered wheelchairs or other similar mobility devices with spillable batteries or lithium-ion batteries
|No
|Yes
|–
|Thermometer, medical or clinical, (containing mercury)
|No
|Yes
|1 per person.
Note here that the above-mentioned list may vary. Travelers are advised to contact Dubai Airports or the General Civil Aviation Authority for further confirmation.