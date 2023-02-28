Dubai Airport Issues New List of Banned and Allowed Items

The world’s busiest airport, Dubai International Airport (DXB), issued a reminder to passengers, stating that spare batteries or power banks mustn’t be carried inside their checked-in luggage due to safety hazards.

On Twitter, DXB urged travelers to pack these items in their carry-on luggage. DXB emphasized on its website that security checks are crucial for ensuring everyone’s safety during air travel.

We urge passengers travelling through #DXB to not carry any spare batteries or power banks in their checked-in baggage as these are a safety hazard and are prohibited. It is advised that you pack these in your hand luggage instead. — DXB (@DXB) February 27, 2023

According to the guidelines set by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, the following is a table showing permitted and banned items during air travel:

Items Carry-on Checked-in Conditions Baggage with installed lithium batteries Yes Yes Batteries mustn’t have over 0.3 g lithium metal or lithium-ion must not exceed 2.7 Watt-hour (Wh). Removed batteries must be carried in the cabin if baggage is to be checked in. Gas cylinders for mechanical limbs Yes Yes Non-flammable and non-toxic. Same-sized spare cylinders are allowed. Hair styling equipment with hydrocarbon gas cartridge Yes Yes 1 cartridge per person. Packed in safety cover. Spare gas cartridges aren’t allowed. Lithium Batteries Yes Yes The lithium-metal batteries must have a minimum of 2g lithium metal content, while lithium-ion batteries must’ve a Watt-hour rating not exceeding 100 Wh. All devices in checked baggage should be turned off. Lithium battery-powered electronic devices Yes Yes Must be between 100-160 Wh. Devices in checked baggage must be completely switched off. Non-radioactive medicinal or toiletry articles (including aerosols) Yes Yes No other hazardous substances. Oxygen or air, gaseous, cylinders Yes Yes Mustn’t be over 5 kg. Liquid oxygen systems are prohibited. Batteries (spare or loose) Yes No Maximum lithium metal content mustn’t be over 2g with a maximum 100Wh. 20 spare batteries are allowed per person. Non-spillable batteries can’t be over 12V and 100Wh. 2 spare batteries are allowed per person. Fuel cells Yes No Fuel cells must be contained in the device it is powering. E-cigarettes Yes No E-cigarettes must be protected to prevent accidental activation. Smoking is prohibited inside a plane. Mobility Aids (lithium-ion batteries) Yes No – Mobility Aids (non-spillable wet batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries, or dry batteries) No Yes – Battery-powered wheelchairs or other similar mobility devices with spillable batteries or lithium-ion batteries No Yes – Thermometer, medical or clinical, (containing mercury) No Yes 1 per person.

Note here that the above-mentioned list may vary. Travelers are advised to contact Dubai Airports or the General Civil Aviation Authority for further confirmation.