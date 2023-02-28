UAE Visa Ban: Pakistanis Are Violating Children’s Rights

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consul-General in Karachi, Ateeq Al-Remeithi, has remarked that many Pakistanis with a work visa are violating Wadeema Law regarding children’s rights.

In an interview with Geo News, Al-Remeithi stated these laws ensure children’s right to education, good living standards, and other facilities. However, a majority of Pakistanis in the UAE are forcing their children to stay at home.

He revealed that several Pakistani families violate this law and deprive their children’s rights. Hence, Emirates will take strict measures, including deportation and ban, to ensure that families don’t breach the regulations, he noted.

The Consul-General stated that the UAE will revise its visa policy for future applicants. However, he emphasized that the Wadeema Law doesn’t apply to visit visa holders.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) denied claims of a visa ban on several Pakistani cities by the UAE. According to the statement, all Pakistanis are eligible for all types of visas in the UAE.

Via Geo News