Funds Approved for Akbar Chowk Underpass and Flyover in Lahore

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has secured Rs. 3.1 billion for the construction of the Akbar Chowk underpass and flyover.

According to an official update, Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has laid the foundation stone of the underpass and flyover project to alleviate traffic congestion.

The underpass will be 540 meters long and have 2 lanes on both sides, whereas, the flyover will span for 700 meters and also have 2 lanes on both sides. The interchange will benefit the residents of Faisal Town, Johar Town, Township, Kot Lakhpat, and other surrounding areas.

ALSO READ IJP Road Will be Ready for Traffic Next Month: CDA Chairman

The new project will facilitate approximately 100,000 vehicles that pass through the area each day. It will allow for massive cost and fuel savings. According to the official announcement, the city administration is working continuously to ensure the completion of several other major projects.

The project is set to be completed within four months. According to a media report, the provincial minister has issued special directives to LDA to ensure the completion of the Akbar Chowk project within the stipulated time.