IJP Road Will be Ready for Traffic Next Month: CDA Chairman

The long-awaited renovated IJP Road will be ready for public use on Pakistan Day (March 23), according to Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal.

This update comes directly from the CDA chairman’s official Twitter account. The project began in October 2021, with the initial date of completion being April 2023. It was awarded to the National Logistics Cell (NLC) after it came in as the lowest bidder.

IJP road project. IA will be ready by 23 March. pic.twitter.com/jdMfuvWJSP — Noor Ul amin Mengal (@Noormengal_) February 27, 2023

In January, former CDA chairman Capt. (Retired) Usman Younis shared the progress of the IJP Road renovation project. According to him, most of the work on the project was complete, except for the Agha Shahi (9th) Avenue flyover.

Younis highlighted the following progress made on the IJP Road reconstruction:

Asphalt pavement, brick, and concrete (ABC) are 70% complete

Rigid Pavement is 90% completed

Mandi Mor Bridge — all structure work completed except expansion joints & NJB

Nullah Lai Bridge – all structure work completed except expansion joints

While Mengal did not share any particulars regarding the progress on IJP Road he said that the project will be complete in less than a month.