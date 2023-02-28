Pink Buses For Women Launched on Two New Routes in Karachi

The Sindh government has decided to operate the women-only Pink Bus Service on two new routes in Karachi from March 1. Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon made this declaration during a high-level meeting and through his Twitter account.

Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Zubair Chana, PDNRTC Soheb Shafiq, Operations Manager Abdul Shakoor, and others attended the meeting. It was also discussed that the Pink Bus Service will increase its fleet from Model Colony to Tower on Route 1 tomorrow.

Route 2 from Power Chowrangi to Indus Hospital and Route 10 from Numaish Chowrangi to Sea View clock tower are the two new routes for the women-only bus service.

According to Memon’s announcement, Route-2 will have stops at Power Chowrangi, North Karachi, Indus Hospital Korangi, Nagan Chowrangi, Johar Mour, COD, Drig Road, Shahrah e Faisal, Shah Faisal colony, Singer Chowrangi, and Korangi No 5.

Route 10 will have stops at Numaish Chowrangi, M.A. Jinnah Road, Zaibunissa Street, Metropol, Do Talwar, Teen Talwar, Mazar e Abdullah Shah Ghazi, Dolman Mall, and Sea View Clock Tower.

Memon ordered the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) to operate the People’s Bus Service to Hawke’s Bay Road at the meeting. He suggested surveying more Karachi People’s Bus Service routes.