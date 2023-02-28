Punjab Police Announces to Hire Transgenders on Special Quota

Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, announced the establishment of “Protection Centers” in all districts of the province to provide legal and social protection to transgender community members.

The project will be led by Deputy IG Information Technology (IT), Ahsan Younis, who will work on making the centers functional throughout the province.

During a discussion session titled “Protection of Transgender Community’s Rights” held at the Central Police Office on Monday, IG Punjab expressed his views.

The session was attended by organizations working to protect the rights of the transgender community, civil society workers, and transgender people who shared their opinions.

The IG stated that the department will prioritize transgender individuals for jobs under a special quota, and efforts will be made to address the economic exploitation of transgender people.

He added that the protection centers would not require additional resources, and they would be activated in existing offices.

The IG also mentioned that the protection centers would provide transgender community members with comprehensive awareness and guidance on their problems.

He emphasized that the protection centers would ensure the self-respect of transgender individuals and improve coordination with other private institutions such as TEVTA and the Labor Department, enabling them to become productive and skilled citizens.

The IG stressed the need for special attention and treatment for transgender community members to remove the sense of deprivation and fear that they often experience.