QAU Wants Rangers to Take Action Against Violent Students

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has requested the deployment of Rangers after a violent clash erupted between two student councils on campus on Monday.

In a letter to the Interior Ministry, the university authorities requested immediate action to restore order and ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

The clash which reportedly occurred between Pashtun and Baloch student councils left several students injured and caused extensive damage to university property.

The university administration had attempted to resolve the dispute between the two student councils, but their efforts were in vain.

Now, the Rangers are set to be deployed to the university to maintain law and order. They will set up check posts and identify and expel outsiders from the university and its hostels. The Rangers will remain deployed until normalcy is restored.

The deployment of Rangers has been met with mixed reactions. Some students and faculty members have welcomed the move, seeing it as a necessary step to ensure their safety. Others, however, have expressed concerns about the presence of Rangers on campus and the potential for abuse of power.

The university administration has assured students and faculty that the Rangers’ deployment is a temporary measure and that they will work closely with them to resolve the underlying issues that led to the clash.

As the Rangers prepare to take up their positions at Quaid-e-Azam University, the entire community is hoping for a swift resolution to the ongoing tensions and a return to normalcy on campus.

Yesterday, QAU announced to shut down the university till further notice due to the violent clash. The university authorities also ordered the students to vacate all the hostels with immediate effect.