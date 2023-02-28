LDA Goes After Employees Backing Land and Construction Mafias

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) is ramping up its efforts against illegal constructions, launching inquiries against officers and officials who allegedly facilitated the construction mafia by turning a blind eye to their activities.

According to LDA sources, illegal constructions cannot take place without assistance from within the LDA’s Town Planning wing.

The city has seen a flood of illegal buildings due to the authority’s failure to take action against officials responsible for preventing such constructions, including directors, deputy directors, and assistant directors of the relevant zones and areas.

Although the LDA had previously taken action against illegal constructions, the newly-appointed Chief Town Planner, Asad Zaman, has taken a step further, seeking explanations from two of his team members.

The Chief Town Planner has requested an explanation from Hammad Ali, Deputy Director Town Planning (Zone-IV), and Muhammad Atif, Assistant Director Town Planning (Zone-IV).

LDA has also launched inquiries into illegal constructions such as marriage halls, plazas, marquees, and illegal land-use conversions carried out on Raiwind Road, Pine Avenue Road, and Khyaban-e-Jinnah Road.

LDA sources further add that these three roads have become hubs of illegal constructions and land-use conversions in the southern part of Lahore, as they pass through various private housing societies.