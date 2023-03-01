Drugs and Child Rape Uncovered at Charsadda Rehab Center

In a surprising turn of events, a Charsadda drug-abuse rehabilitation center was administering narcotics to patients rather than treating them. The Excise Department obtained information about a drug transaction in the center and intervened.

During the raid, headed by the circle officer and SHO of the Mardan Excise Police Station, 508 grams of heroin, 462 grams of ice, two rifles, two handguns, and other paperwork were confiscated.

ALSO READ Drug Testing for School and College Admissions Suggested by NA Committee

Arif, the rehab center’s owner, and Haji Rehman, its manager, were both detained. Surprisingly, the facility was discovered to have sexually abused children and confined healthy individuals for financial gain. Two minors, one of whom was just 16 years old, are being returned to their family.

The detained suspects have been charged with all offenses, and the relevant department has been informed to terminate the rehab center’s license. This tragic episode emphasizes the necessity to regulate rehabilitation clinics as well as the need of policing illegal activities.