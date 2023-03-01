Ericsson Middle East & Africa Team Advises Pakistan on 5G Rollout

In a meeting with Ericsson MMEA, Zeeshan Gaya Head of Strategy, Pelumi Fadairo – Strategy Manager & Chief Technology Officer Ericsson Pakistan Wahaj Arshad discussed matters related to the short, long, and midterm strategy of the Telecom Industry and Investments.

Member Telecom appraised the delegation that irrespective of economic pressures are their globally but Pakistan still is a resilient and potential market for new entrants and in the last two years more than 100 plus licenses were issued by PTA to domestic and foreign companies for Smart device manufacturing, Internet of Things, Telecom Infrastructure Providers, Long distance International.

Ericsson MMEA discussed the strategy for the 5G launch and the positive impact on the economy with the challenges. Smart 5G devices and IoT for Agriculture, Smart homes, Vehicle & Industrial automation were briefly celebrated.

Malik further briefed about the latest development in the Telecom sector and said, with immense investment opportunities with the upcoming Infrastructure Sharing framework, Inbuilding Internet coverage framework, and Spectrum Refarming framework have been finalized.

The upcoming policies on Balanced Space Satellites, Spectrum Sharing & Location Based Services shall be introduced in Pakistan & under formulation.

In addition optic, fiber penetration increased from 124,000 KM to 190,000KM in less than two years’ time in which the LDI policy regime opening has played a vital role, the Member Telecom added.