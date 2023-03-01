Graana.com Partners with Sandhu Estate & Developer to Launch UK Heights in Lahore

Graana.com, Pakistan’s prominent technology-driven real estate marketplace, and Sandhu Estate & Developer signed a contract, on Tuesday, to launch UK Heights in Lahore.

The contract signing ceremony took place at Graana.com’s office in Lahore. As per the agreement, Graana.com received exclusive sales and marketing rights for the launch of UK Heights.

The agreement was signed by Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman of Sandhu Estate & Developer, and Muhammad Nasir Malik, Regional Sales Head of Graana.com.

Other senior management and executives from both companies, along with key stakeholders were also present.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Regional Sales Head of Graana.com said, “We are delighted to partner with Sandhu Estate & Developer, a company with a strong reputation and a proven track record in the real estate industry.”

“Our platform will enable Sandhu Estate & Developer to take advantage of the latest technologies and improve its efficiency, which will ultimately benefit its clients,” he added.

The partnership between Sandhu Estate & Developer and Graana.com is expected to have a significant impact on the real estate industry in Pakistan.

It will bring together the expertise of two leading companies in the industry and offer clients a seamless, integrated, and tech-driven real estate experience.

For more news and blogs, visit Graana.com.