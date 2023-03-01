Islamabad to Enforce Hindu Marriage Act, Appoint Trained Pandits

The Hindu Marriage Act has been enforced in Islamabad on Tuesday, in accordance with the chief commissioner’s directive to record marriage ceremonies of the Hindu community, as per reports. To enable this, skilled pundits would be hired for this purpose.

The appointed pundit must have a basic comprehension of Hinduism and will only be selected if 10 community members verify their selection. The pundit will keep a thorough record of all marriage registrations within the Hindu community, confirming that the bride’s age meets the legal standards in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Sindh to Hire 2,200 Men and Women for a Special Security Force Soon

Moreover, any marriage, divorce, or second marriage record must be reported to the union council within 15 days of the ceremony. The pundit can not charge the bride’s parents any additional fees aside from the official fee.

It is important to note that the Hindu Marriage Bill was introduced in 2016 by then-Human Rights Minister Kamran Michael and was approved by the Senate to become law in 2017. The law establishes criteria for Hindu marriage and divorce registration and sets the minimum marriage age at 18 years old.