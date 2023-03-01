Pakistan Sounds Alarm for Passengers Traveling to UAE

Pakistan Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently released new travel guidelines. According to the embassy, it’s mandatory for all Pakistani nationals to get a visa before traveling to the Emirates. Failure to do so will result in legal action and penalties.

ALSO READ Dubai Announces to Upgrade One of Its Busiest Roads

The embassy has also advised Pakistanis in UAE to leave the country before their visa expires. If they plan to travel to another country from UAE, they must obtain a visa beforehand.

Travel Advisory for Pakistani Nationals👇 All Pakistani Nationals travelling to UAE are advised to obtain proper visa well in time before departure to UAE. All must exit UAE before expiry of Visa to avoid fines/ penalties . 1/2 — Pakistan Embassy UAE (@PakinUAE_) February 28, 2023

It’s important to note that visas for other countries will only be issued to Pakistanis with valid Emirates IDs.

Therefore, citizens must ensure that they’ve all the necessary documents and visas before making travel plans. For further information and guidance, please contact the Pakistan Embassy in the UAE.

ALSO READ US Gives Federal Agencies 30 Days to Ban TikTok

Pakistani Families at Risk of Visa Ban in UAE

The UAE Consul-General in Karachi, Ateeq Al-Remeithi, has warned that many Pakistanis with work visas in the Emirates are violating the Wadeema Law regarding children’s rights.

He stated that the law guarantees children’s right to education, good living standards, and other facilities, but many Pakistani families are forcing their children to stay at home. Al-Remeithi cautioned that the UAE will take strict measures, including deportation and ban, to ensure families don’t breach the regulations.