Dubai Announces to Upgrade One of Its Busiest Roads

Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has revealed plans to upgrade Hessa Street from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Under the project, entrances & exits, upper bridges, and road capacity, will be improved.

RTA also announced that it’s collaborating with a renowned property developer, Nakheel, to improve all the exits of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT). The move intends to ease the traffic flow, thereby reducing the travel time.

Hessa Street, one of the busiest roads in Dubai, accommodates heavy traffic from residential and commercial areas. The upgrade will bring relief to many residents experiencing long queues and delays in their daily commutes.

The public is urged to follow the RTA’s social media channels for regular updates on the project. This initiative is part of Dubai’s efforts to develop its infrastructure, providing its residents with an efficient and sustainable transportation system.