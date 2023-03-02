Over 1500 Policemen Deployed to Ensure Security for Chinese Nationals

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan announced, at a ceremony held at the China Window in Peshawar on Wednesday, that more than 1500 police officers from the Special Security Unit were dispatched to ensure the security of Chinese nationals employed in different projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A large number of officers from the district police, Elite Force, and Frontier Reserve Police are a part of the Special unit.

Upon his appointment, the IGP said that he had already inspected several projects to assess the security procedures. He also remarked that security will be provided to all individuals who play an important part in the development of the state and province.

Khan also informed the gathering that the special unit was recently modernized and that the Counter-Terrorism Department had been rebuilt and made active in the former tribal districts in order to eradicate the terrorist threat and restore peace.

The IGP also pointed out the 495 terrorist attacks in KP last year, emphasizing the significance of police actions to protect foreign nationals and their projects.