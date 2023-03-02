Lahore Opens 3 Lanes of Kalma Chowk to Accommodate Traffic

National Logistics Cell (NLC) has completed three lanes of the Kalma Chowk underpass and partially opened it to accommodate a large number of vehicles.

The completion date of the project is June 2023. However, at the direction of the provincial government, NLC facilitated the movement of dense traffic 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The quickened project pace resulted in the completion of three of five lanes in just two months. Due to the ongoing work on the remaining portion of the project, NLC has urged commuters to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and observe the speed limit to prevent any untoward incidents.

Akbar Chowk Project

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has secured Rs. 3.1 billion for the underpass and flyover construction at Akbar Chowk.

The underpass will be 540 meters long with two lanes on each side, while the flyover will be 700 meters long with two lanes on both sides. The interchange will benefit the residents of Faisal Town, Johar Town, Township, Kot Lakhpat, and other neighboring communities.

The new project will facilitate the daily passage of approximately 100,000 vehicles through the area. Project completion is anticipated within three months.

According to a report, Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has issued special directives to LDA to ensure the timely completion of the Akbar Chowk project.