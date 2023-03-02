Metro Bus Service Suspended for PSL Matches in Rawalpindi

The Metro Bus Service at 9th Avenue in Islamabad will remain temporarily suspended between 1 March and 12 March, to ensure smooth movement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams from Serena Hotel to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (RCS) and back.

This suspension will be effective only during the team’s movement, and service will resume immediately after. The decision to suspend the Metro bus service was taken after the authorities reviewed the security arrangements for the PSL matches.

According to the schedule released by the authorities, the suspension of the Metro Bus Service will be on match days. The service won’t be suspended during non-match days. Below is the complete schedule of Metro Bus suspension:

This temporary suspension has caused inconvenience to commuters. The authorities have told the public that arrangements have been made to ensure teams’ security.